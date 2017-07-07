Jake tops sports personality vote at The Deepings School

Badminton international Anthony Clark was on hand to present certificates and awards to the school’s most outstanding performers in football, rugby, netball, cricket, trampoling, rounders and athletics.

But it was Year 10 and junior international gymnast Jake Jarman (15) who took the top prize after he was voted the first-ever Deepings School Sports Personality of the Year by students and staff.

Jake, who won the Outstanding Sporting Achievement prize at the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards 2016, said: “I wasn’t sure what the result would be because it was decided on a vote by the school.

“But it’s nice to know that people appreciate what you do and I think it’s quite cool to have other people knowing who you are and what you do.”

Jake also won the Outstanding Achievement Award for Year 10, with the same prize for skier Jacob Bush (Year 7), ice hockey star Leo Markey (Year 8), swimmer Louis Metselaar (Year 9) and Tang Soo Do martial artist Tom Roberts (Year 11).

The Deepings School's first-ever Sports Personality of the Year, gymnast Jake Jarman, with former World and Commonwealth badminton silver medallist Anthony Clark. Photo: SG280617-218TW.

The Year 8 boys’ football squad took the Team of the Year prize, Max Rigby and Freddie Fraser shared the Sportsman of the Year Award, while athlete and swimmer Chloe Jones was named Sportswoman of the Year.

Speaking to students, staff and guests after the awards were presented, Anthony said: “I love attending sports awards and it’s amazing to see the quality of athletes you’ve got in this school.

“It’s incredible to see how good your students are and they’re on an amazing journey already.

“But it never ends until you become the world’s number one athlete and if you’re willing to go the extra mile, doing the things that other people usually wouldn’t do, you have a massive chance to become whatever you want to be.”

I love attending sports awards and it’s amazing to see the quality of athletes you’ve got in this school Anthony Clark, ex-World and Commonwealth silver medallist badminton player

Steve Allen, the school’s Head of PE, said: “This was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the successes that our students strive so hard to achieve.

“I think it’s very important to recognise their achievements as sport can have a huge impact on a young person’s life.

“We’re extremely proud of the effort and commitment of all our students in their sports and it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear of them having success on the big stage in the future.”

Richard Lord, Head Teacher at The Deepings School, said: “It’s the very first time that we’ve run the Sports Personality of the Year Award which we put out to nominations from students and staff.

Athlete and swimmer Chloe Jones, breaststroke swimmer Louis Metselaar, skier Jacob Bush (front), footballer Max Rigby and athlete Freddie Fraser with Anthony Clark. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280617-217TW.

“A number of students produced video clips that we shown in school time and there were a range of students across all age groups.

“We have a number of sportsmen and women who are nationally recognised here, but Jake Jarman’s achievements in winning competitions when up against students who are far older than him makes us all very proud.

“Jake has a real chance of securing international selection for British gymnastics teams in the future, but he’s very polite, unassuming, well-liked among his peers and also doing really well in his studies.

“We wish Jake all the best in continuing to be a superb role model and inspiration to other students.”