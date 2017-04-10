Jailed for life after murder of Spalding factory worker

A jealous husband who drowned his estranged wife in the bath has been jailed for life.

Gytis Griskevicius (32) savagely beat Spalding factory worker Marina Erte (33) after becoming jealous at a new relationship she had begun with another man.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that Griskevicius turned up at Marina’s flat in Boston just hours after celebrating his birthday with his housemates.

Griskevicius then beat Marina, leaving her with serious head injuries, and then dragged her bleeding body into the bathroom, where he drowned her.

He did not give evidence to the jury but in police interviews he denied he was responsible for the killing on May 20 last year.

He admitted visiting her flat on the night she died but said she was “fine” when he left.

But the jury did not believe him and convicted him of her murder.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

At the time of her death, Marina was working at the FESA fruit packing company in Spalding.