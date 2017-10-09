Jail for man who repeatedly raped schoolgirl in 1980s

A sick pervert who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl in the 1980s was jailed for 17 years.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday how Terence John Beebe (68), of Long Sutton, attacked his victim, in Chesterfield when she was aged between 12 and 15.

Beebe, formerly of Chesterfield, was originally found guilty in February of four counts of indecent assault from between November, 1981, to June, 1984.

He was also found not guilty of one count of raping the complainant between November and December 1981, but after a jury failed to return a verdict on other matters a re-trial was ordered concerning rape allegations.

And the jury in a week-long re-trial found Beebe guilty on Monday of five rape counts from November, 1981, to February, 1985.

Prosecuting barrister Tony Stanford told the court that Beebe knew the complainant’s family when he began indecently assaulting her when she was 12 years old.

The attacks began after Beebe approached her because he wrongly thought she had a crush on him.

Mr Stanford said: “She said he took her hand and he said, ‘I know how you feel about me and I know what you have written in your diary and I can show you what happens’.”

Mr Stanford said that on one occasion Beebe drove into a layby and began kissing and molesting the complainant in his car.

Days afterwards, the complainant claims she was raped the first time when she had been left alone with Beebe and alleged rapes continued during the next few years at a garage and at an empty property in Hollingwood.

Mr Stanford said: “The defendant took up jogging and started taking the defendant with him and it was a pre-text to get her alone.

“And he would take her to a garage and he would rape her and she described being raped on a dirty pink rug in that garage.

“From the age of 13, the jogging stopped and he started picking her up from school and he told her to wait at a nearby phone box for him to call.”

Mr Stanford added the abuse stopped when Beebe’s relationship with the girl’s family broke down.

The complainant reported Beebe to police in 2015 after a health scare raised issues about her earliest sexual activity.

She tracked Beebe down and sent him taunting emails and pursued a prosecution after she had been given confidence by the success of high-profile sex offence cases.

Beebe, of Lime Walk, Long Sutton, denied all the sexual and rape allegations and claimed they were made up and the complainant had been infatuated with him.

But Judge Robert Egbuna outlined Beebe’s previous convictions and the previous rape acquittal to the jury before they found him guilty of the five rape counts.

The court heard how three of the five rape counts had included multiple offences.

