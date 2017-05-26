Jail for businesswoman who defrauded customers

A wedding goods supplier who defrauded a number of customers after failing to declare she was a bankrupt has today (Friday) been jailed for 18 months.

Amanda Vines (48) was made bankrupt in March 2014 but continued to run an internet business supplying items for weddings, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said Vines was a self employed sales person and sold items for weddings such as chair covers using Internet sites including Facebook and eBay.

Mr Knowles told the court: “She was made bankrupt in March 2014 and she should have declared her status, but clearly she did not.”

The court heard one woman who went in to business with Vines was left £4,000 out of pocket after customers did not receive their goods and she was billed by PayPal.

Vines also used the named Scarlet, claiming it was her middle name and defauded other customers, the court heard.

When Vines was questioned about the frauds she denied doing anything wrong and claimed all the complaints were instigated by competitors.

James Gray, mitigating, said Vines did not set out with the intention of defauding anybody.

Mr Gray told the court: “It is clear she did supply some people and was doing what she could, but her business was in chaos and she was in a situation of robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“She is willing to pay the money back. She has a job in telesales and has saved £1,000. She says she could pay back £250 a month.”

Vines, of Oak Square, Crowland, admitted three charges under the Insolvency Act and 12 offences of fraud.

Passing sentence, Judge Michael Heath told Vines the total loss from the frauds was just under £12,000.

The judge added: “You were declared bankrupt in March 2014, but you paid no heed to the Insolvency Act.

“When you should not have been trading, you committed frauds.”