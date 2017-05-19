Jail after sex offences against underage girls – NSPCC reaction

A children’s charity has given its reaction after a man from Spalding was jailed today for committing sex offences against underage girls.

Speaking after Roy Hayes (44) was jailed for four years and eight months, a National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) spokesperson said: “This case is a disturbing example of the way offenders like Hayes exploit the internet in their search for young victims to satisfy their sexual desires.

“Attention must now focus on his victims to ensure they get help to recover from these traumatic experiences.

“And it is vital that children are aware of the risks they face online, so they know how to keep themselves safe.

“Through high quality sex and relationship education children can develop their digital resilience and learn to recognise grooming behaviour. It is also essential that parents have early conversations with their children about how to stay safe online.”

FRIDAY, 4.49PM: Jail for DJ who committed sex offences against underage girls

A Spalding DJ who committed sex offences against teenage girls was this afternoon (Friday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Roy Hayes contacted his victims over Skype, persuading them to strip and perform sexual acts as he watched.

Hayes masturbated while the acts were taking place and recorded the footage.

Hayes (44), of Gaunt Close, admitted two charges of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and a further charge of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

Judge Simon Hirst jailed Hayes for four years and eight months. Hayes was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

The judge rejected a defence plea that Hayes should be spared an immediate jail sentence to allow him to receive help.

Judge Hirst told Hayes: “There were videos and sex chats concerning the sexual exploitation of children. The offending is too serious.”

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said that police began investigating Hayes in March 2016 as part of an inquiry into indecent images of children being made available for sharing over the internet.

“Officers went to his home address. He was asked if he had any knowledge of this activity. He said he had.”

Police took away computer equipment which was later examined. 4,500 indecent images of children were found including some which featured children as young as five years-old being abused. The images were downloaded over a six and-a-half year period.

Mr Cranmer-Brown added: “In due course the police also found material that was on the computer indicating that the defendant had been engaging in Skype communication with under-age girls.

“He engaged in sexual conversation with them, instructing them to engage in sexual activity and he had been masturbating when this had been taking place.”

Two of the girls, aged 13 and 14, were later spoken to by police. The third girl, who told Hayes she was 15, was never traced.

Hayes, who used the identity “rockdjuk”, had stored a number of video clips of the girls performing sex acts at his instigation.

Peter Clark, in mitigation, said that Hayes had sought help and urged that he be given the chance of treatment.

He told the court: “Over a period of time this defendant development an entrenched interest in internet porn.

“His obsessive and addictive use of adult pornography led to the breakdown of a relationship.

“The material was not originally involving children.

“There were never any attempt to arrange actual meetings with these girls. There was no sharing or distribution of this appalling material and he accepted his guilt straight away.

“His working life and his social life have been completely wrecked by this.”

Mr Clark said that a number of people had submitted references on behalf of Hayes, referring to him in a positive way.