It was 50 years ago today...

Fifty years ago two events occurred within a few days which would have a huge impact on popular culture.

On June 1, 1967 the Beatles released the seminal album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and changed the face of popular music.

Geno Washington in Spalding, May 29, 1967

Three days earlier - on May 29, 2017, another event occurred which paved the way for the modern rock festival – Spalding’s Barbeque 67.

Hundreds of fans crammed in to the old Spalding Bulb Auction to witness the event – which took place before Woodstock or even Glastonbury.

On the bill that night was the legendary Jimi Hendrix, huge star at the time Geno Washington and super group Cream, containing Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker. Also playing was a fledgling Pink Floyd and The Move, featuring Roy Wood, who went on to form Wizard, and Zoot Money and his Big Roll Band, who included Andy Summers, famous later in the 70s and 80s with The Police.

The hall was packed to the rafters and boiling hot as these famous bands took to the stage, local group Sounds Force Five – who are still going strong today – playing the slots in between.

Jimi Hendrix at Barbeque 67

The event was also a precursor to the Summer of Love. That hippy phenomenon may have centred in San Francisco but Spalding played its part – remember it today.

Jimi Hendrix at Barbeque 67

Some of the crowd at Barbeque 67