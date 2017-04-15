It’s the end for bowling club

Long Sutton Indoor Bowls Club is to close – after 30 years in the town.

Opened in 1987, local businessman Roy Smith was the driving force behind the club, in The Chase.

But after running the facility 12 hours a day, seven days a week for such a long time, Mr Smith, 78, has decided it is finally time to retire.

Having been unable to find a buyer or someone to take on the lease of the club, the doors are closing this month, at the end of the indoor season.

“I don’t feel I can take bookings for next season,” said Mr Smith. “Now is the time.”

“My two sons aren’t interested in taking over – they have their own jobs.”

The bowls club, which is adjacent to the Co-op, was put up for sale four years ago, but no buyer has been found.

Mr Smith also offered the leasehold on the building for sale and has also tried to let the club building for just shy of £40,000 a year, but again, there have been no takers.

In addition to the six bowling rinks, there is a bar area, offices and changing rooms in the building.

Mr Smith is well known in the town, having run the Bridge Hotel for 25 years. He also owned a hotel in Great Yarmouth, but sold both in around 1990 to concentrate on the indoor bowls club.

Married to Mavis, Mr Smith said she “will be in for a shock” when he is at home all day, but says he will find something “to keep himself busy”.

Lincs county competition secretary Simon Reeson said: “It is a great sadness that the club will be closing at the end of the season. This will have implications on the make-up of next season’s leagues.

“It attracted players from Long Sutton, Holbeach and further afield and has always proved difficult for visiting players.”