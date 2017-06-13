It’s gin o’clock for Lions

Members of Spalding Lions have been developing a taste for gin.

Two tasting nights over a fortnight were both sell-outs and so successful that a third has now been arranged.

Both evenings were held at Mulberry’s Bar in Spalding and hosted by Tracie Sharp of Your Platinum Events.

Upon arrival everyone was welcomed with a gin cocktail and then a further six gins throughout the evening with various mixers and botanicals to put in them to bring out various flavours.

Platters of food were also available with meats, cheeses and with rustic breads.

The third evening in September will see gins that proved popular on the first two occasions tasted.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for a full page of pictures.