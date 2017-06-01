It’s DIY grass cutting in Sutton Bridge with public spirited Bakkavor leading the way

Sutton Bridge is soldiering on with DIY grass cutting now Lincolnshire County Council has slashed its mowing programme.

Bakkavor Meals is taking on responsibility for cutting the village green, near the Bridge Hotel.

The equally public spirited parish council vice-chairman, farmer Simon Booth, has cut grass verges on corners along a road near the lighthouse and near the new burial ground.

But he had harsh words for the county council, saying corners had become dangerous because long grass means drivers can’t see ahead, and the parish council agreed to press the county to cut grass in those danger spots more frequently.

Coun Booth said: “I am disgusted with it really.”

Coun Michael Booth told the meeting: “Our parish is looking very untidy and it’s not our fault and it looks like we are going to pick up the tab.”

Coun Phil Scarlett said: “Sadly, that comment can be made in any village in Lincolnshire.”

South Holland District Council offered replacement grass cutting services but parish council chairman John Grimwood said the proposed charge was “a considerable sum”. The offer isn’t being taken up because it was made after the parish budget was set and there’s no cash to meet the bill.