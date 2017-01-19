It’s a jobs bonanza in South Holland

There’s a jobs bonanza in South Holland with hundreds of vacancies available to people looking for work.

While the national unemployment rate stands at 4.8 per cent, the lowest for a decade, South Holland’s is at a near rock-bottom 1.1 per cent with just 580 people registered as job seekers in December.

Jobcentre employer and partnership manager Lyz Bastable said: “Things are looking really good in the Spalding area.”

She said recruitment drives are going on for Bakkavor, Dalehead Foods, Morrisons and Butters Group.

The number registered as job seekers in the district in December was precisely the same as a year ago, although it was down by 25 on November – equal to a drop of 4.1 per cent.

Looking at Spalding alone, there were 560 people registered unemployed in December – some five fewer than December 2015 – equal to a drop of 0.9 per cent.

The December 2016 total was some 25 fewer than the previous month, equal to 4.3 per cent.