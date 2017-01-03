It’s a giant leap forward in our Ten for 10 Appeal to help Long Sutton girl Alice

A whopping £1,000 from South Lincs Environmental Group (SLEG) is the biggest donation yet as we raise funds to buy a therapy play room for cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates.

The clock is ticking on our second appeal, a plea for readers to send in 1,000 birthday cards in time for Alice’s tenth birthday on February 3.

We’ve had nearly 60 cards but would like many more if you can spare time to make one or buy one and post it to us, please.

Among schools making cards for Alice are University Academy Holbeach, which Alice’s sister Hannah attends, and Spalding primary schools St Norbert’s and St Paul’s.

SLEG, based in Sutton Bridge, donated £1,000 in 2011 for our £8,000 appeal to buy Alice a powered wheelchair, which gave the Long Sutton lass her first ever real taste of independence.

SLEG is back with another big cheque because the therapy play room will help Alice to stay well.

Jenny Rowe said SLEG is delighted to help Alice again and the group has supported other good causes, including buying a defibrillator for the golf course in New Road, Suttion Bridge, a lightning conductor for St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge, and helped with relief efforts for international disasters.

There’s more good news on the therapy play room appeal as our total has climbed to £2,815 – this includes £45 donated by Pode Hole WI, members raised the sum by not spending on Christmas cards for each other, £130 given to Alice’s mum, Charlotte, by a neighbour and family, £300 raised at Silverwood Garden Centre’s Christmas grotto event in Long Sutton, and cheques ranging from £10 to £15 donated by readers.

More good news is the price of the lodge has dropped from £5,500 to £4,735 – that’s partly because Hallgate Timber is waiving the building costs. This leaves us with £1,920 to raise.

• Please send birthday cards to Alice, c/o the Free Press, Priory House, Spalding PE11 1AB. And please send donations to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund at the same address.