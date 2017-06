Sutton Bridge Parish Council’s eight year war on Japanese Knotweed in Arnie Broughton Walk is almost over with only a small area left to tackle.

Council chairman John Grimwood said: “Fingers crossed, this year, we will have eradicated the knotweed.”

In 2009, knotweed extended to about an acre of the walk.

• Knotweed is strong enough to break through Tarmac and, in other areas, has broken through house floors.

The weed can grow to almost ten feet.