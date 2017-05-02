Inspirational women honoured by design in new Knights’ Trail

A Paralympian from Bourne and a Holbeach college boss are among the women honoured in a design showing Lincolnshire’s prominent females.

The “bold, graphic and colourful” Knight designed by designer and illustrator Mel Langton will go on display as part of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail, which launches on May 20.

Show us what you got debuts at the showground

Former alpine skier Jade Etherington and University of Lincoln vice-chancellor Mary Stuart joined actress Sheridan Smith, Co-op nchief executive Ursula Lidbetter and Lincolnshire Showground chief executive Jayne Southall as inspiration for the design.

The Knight, named ‘Show us what you’ve got’ will take the spotlight at the Epic Centre during the Lincolnshire Show, which attracts around 60,000 visitors each year, before being returned to her trail position in City Square in Lincoln.

As a county championing some prominent females throughout the decades, Mel designed the Knight as a female rider to make sure it stands out from the crowd.

She said: “I decided to make two out of my three Knights female, and in particular the Showground Knight to ensure it stood out from the crowd.

“It also allowed me to have more fun with the design, incorporating blonde plaited hair and rosy pink cheeks to show off the healthy glow that you get from the great Lincolnshire outdoors!”

Jade studied at The Deepings School and is a former alpine skier who, with her sighted guide Caroline Powell, won silver in the women’s downhill skiing, combined and slalom, and bronze medals in the Super-G at the 2014 Winter Paralympic Games.

Their three silvers and a bronze at the Winter Paralympics made them the most successful female British Winter Paralympians of all time, and the first Britons to win four medals at one Paralympics.

As the vice chancellor of the University of Lincoln, Mary Stuart oversees the activity of around 13,000 students and 1,500 staff across campuses including Holbeach.

Advanced tickets to the Lincolnshire Show, on June 21 and 22, are priced £19 for adults. Children are £6 and under-fives go free. Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children, are priced at £40. Car parking is free on both days.