Insights into Moulton

An event focusing on people and places in Moulton’s history took place earlier this month and was a great success.

‘Moulton Revealed’ comprised a slideshow and static displays, with representatives from The Mill, All Saints Church and Moulton Methodist Church. There was also film made by the BBC in 1989, just prior to that year’s Garden Crawl.

The event was aimed at newcomers to the village as well as older residents and just over 50 attended, and there was a good mix of new and older residents.

Around £200 was raised for the Community Centre and Village Hall and it is hoped to repeat the event early next year.

If anyone has any material they think might be of some use, call Patricia Ayton Smith on 01406 373084 or email moultoncommunitycentre@gmail.com.