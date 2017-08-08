Injured Long Sutton footballer Glen ready to hang up his boots

Long Sutton Athletic defender Glen Wells (29) is ready to hang up his football boots after a double leg break.

The popular postman had a metal rod inserted in his tibia, stretching from his knee to his ankle, during surgery at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, on Monday, the day after he was injured 11 minutes into a game against Tydd St Mary.

Glen was treated on the pitch by Long Sutton Fire Station’s first responders, who gave him gas and air, and went to hospital in a seven-seater taxi after waiting 90 minutes in vain for an ambulance.

Glen said: “I have never felt pain like it.”

His fibula also snapped but will be supported by the surgery he’s had.

He’s on crutches and must keep weight off his leg for six weeks and it could be six months before he returns to work, but that may depend on whether he can do office duties instead of his delivery round in Holbeach.

Glen said: “At this moment in time, my mind is telling me not to continue playing.”

The former Holbeach Reserves Player was injured once before, breaking his collar bone in a collision with Jake Clitheroe, the striker involved in the latest tackle.

“It’s a really weird coincidence,” said Glen.

Well-wishers are raising cash to help Glen, who says he might need help to pay for private physiotherapy although he would prefer any money raised to go to his club.

During the long wait for an ambulance following Glen’s injury, Long Sutton club officials had a whip-round for Glen and collected just under £350. The Magpies also donated £400 from gate receipts.

On Sunday, the Long Sutton club will do a sponsored cycle ride to raise £500 for the club and make a donation to Glen, starting at 9.30am from The Parkside Club. It’s £5 to take part and the ride will go to The Anchor, Sutton Bridge, the Rising Sun in Gedney Drove End and the Jolly Crispin at Lutton before returning to base.

To get involved speak to Vinnie Mackie or anyone at The Parkside Club. A fundraising page has been set up by Carmen Cousins.

• Donate on www.justgiving.com/crowfunding/carmen-cousins

Previously ...

FOOTBALL: Derby date abandoned

Also from our website ...

FOOTBALL: ‘Tough test’ for Pinchbeck United

FOOTBALL: Holbeach United set sights on FA Cup run