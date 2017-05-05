Industrial estate fire destroyed 80% of building and contents

Firefighters say a fire on a Pinchbeck industrial estate this morning destroyed 80 per cent of a building and its contents.

Firefighters damping down

Four main jets and two hose reels attended and crews used an aerial ladder platform as a water tower two sets of Cobra Coldcut extinguishing equipment, drags & shovels. One pump remains in attendance monitoring the scene.

Firefighters are damping down after a blaze at a commercial premises in Pinchbeck this morning.

An aerial ladder platform is being used as a water tower as the the operation in Cresswell Close on the Benner Road Industrial Estate is scaled down.

The scene this morning

The blaze was at AGM Complete Parts and Components Ltd at around 7.45am and nearby residents say they heard an explosion, while eye witnesses say the roof of the building is severely damaged. Smoke could be seen from a distance.

At the height of the fire the road was closed to the public and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

People in the area were being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

An aerial ladder platformn, a water carrier, four main jets and two sets of breathing apparatus were used and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also on the scene.