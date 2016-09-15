Independent businesses in South Holland invited to workshop to help increase profits

Independent shopkeepers in South Holland are invited to a special workshop aimed at helping stores to increase their profits.

A ‘Retailers Workshop’ is being held at the South Holland Centre in Market Place, Spalding, on Wednesday, October 26.

Organised by South Holland District Council in association with the Federation of Small Businesses, the free event is open to owners and staff members of independent shops in the district.

Participants will discover ways of attracting and retaining customers by utilising shop fronts, window displays and merchandising.

Guests will also hear from a retail specialist about how to unlock the mysteries of merchandising and buying habits.

The event runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm and includes a free buffet and networking opportunities.

Places are limited for this one-off event, so anyone interested in attending is advised to book places soon. To register places email your business name and address, delegates names and email addresses to economicdevelopment@sholland.gov.uk