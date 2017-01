Spalding Police have warned car owners after an increase in incidents where insecure vehicles have been entered and an untidy search made where offenders have been looking for items to steal.

Windows to vehicles have also been smashed where items have been left in full view of offenders who have entered the vehicle and taken items such as wallets, handbags and mobile phones.

They say: “Please make sure your vehicle is locked and all items left out of sight or removed from the vehicle.”