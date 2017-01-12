Improvements to Sutterton Roundabout promise to cut congestion

Work will begin on Monday to improve the flow of traffic at the ‘pinch point’ on the A16 and A17 at Sutterton.

The scheme will see the approach lanes widened to increase traffic flow and better signage and road markings, while the street lighting on the roundabout will also be upgraded. Work is expected to be completed in late spring 2017.

Although the road will remain open, some lane closures and a temporary 30mph speed limit will be necessary to allow the improvements to be carried out safely.

There will be some overnight closures later in the project for resurfacing works. Further details will be released once confirmed.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These works will significantly improve what is an important link for our agri-food sector.

“Not only will this make it much easier for people to get around, but it could potentially unlock new developments, creating new jobs and boosting the economy.

“There will be some short-term disruption while the improvements are carried out, but this will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

Throughout the project, access will be maintained to affected businesses and properties where possible.