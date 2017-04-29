Important elections are on the way

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Council Leader Gary Porter

As you will be aware, there are now two elections on the horizon – Lincolnshire County Council on May 4 and the General Election on June 8.

Although I am not personally up for election, I will obviously be taking an active interest in proceedings.

Just to be clear who is up for election, the county council elections will see a total of 70 councillors elected to make county-wide decisions on issues such as education and social services.

South Holland has nine county council seats: Crowland; Donington Rural, Holbeach, Holbeach Rural, Spalding East, Spalding Elloe, Spalding South, Spalding West and The Suttons.

One candidate is elected for each seat and they will serve a term of four years.

For the general election, the candidates standing for the seat of South Holland and the Deepings have yet to be confirmed, but a statement of persons nominated will be published on www.sholland.gov.uk and outside Priory Road after 5pm on May 11.

The deadlines for registering to vote in the county council elections have now passed, but the deadline for registering to vote in the General Election is May 22.

As I have previously said, I would urge anyone who isn’t already registered to vote to do so.

If you care about the community you live in then voting ensures you can make your voice heard on issues that matter to you personally.

The good news is that registering will only take five minutes of your time and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

If you don’t have internet access then call 0333 1031928 and ask for a paper registration form to be sent to you.

You can also chose to vote by post, or by proxy, where you nominate someone to vote on your behalf. Again visit the website or call the number above for details on how to do this.