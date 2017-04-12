Imogen’s pictorial tribute to Sutton Bridge fish shop

A little girl’s picture, called Going to the Chip Shop, will have pride of place in her favourite chippie at Sutton Bridge.

Owner Martyn Baxter spotted Imogen’s artwork on the front of the parish church magazine and decided he would love a copy to hang in his Bridge Road premises.

The picture was created after the vicar, the Rev David Oxtoby, asked reception class pupils at Westmere Primary School to draw pictures of their favourite spots in the village.

Martyn met the young artist, who is now aged six, outside Baxter’s Fish Shop and presented her with a £50 voucher to buy toys from Pledgers.

So far Imogen has treated herself to a toy unicorn and three other items and has £13 left to spend.

Her proud mum, Emma, is excited about the prospect of Imogen’s artwork going on display.

Emma said: “I am really excited and Imogen is pleased too.”