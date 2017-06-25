If you go down to the woods, you’ll find some happy kids

A woodland area will help schoolchildren discover more about nature and wildlife after volunteers spruced it up.

Lincolnshire Co-op staff and customers mucked in to refresh a green space at Long Sutton Primary School.

Together they’ve cleared thick weeds and made way for a woodland trail and outdoor area for the school’s pupils.

And the clear-up itself gave the children a chance to come outside in their classes and see the insects, frogs and other critters living in the green space.

The volunteering came under the Big Co-op Clean, which is bringing people together to help green space projects at special volunteering events.

Head teacher of Long Sutton Primary School Bill Lord said: “The difference they have made to our environmental area is truly transformational and will allow the children to access new areas of our wood.

“It will also allow us to build a fire-pit and seating zone to give the children a place to share stories and learn outdoors.

“Schemes like this are wonderful for schools in these tight financial times and we hope to maintain a close working approach with Lincolnshire Co-op.”

Staff from Lincolnshire Co-op’s coffee shop in Long Sutton, funeral services in Spalding, Long Sutton and Holbeach and the Society’s head office all donned gardening gloves to help.

Branch manager for Spalding, Holbeach, Long Sutton and Boston Funerals Debbie Staff said: “There aren’t always green spaces for people to use. It’s good to be part of the community by volunteering like this, and it’s been a great opportunity for team building too.”

Co-op customer George Mitchell, from Holbeach, said he volunteered to give something back to the local community after his wife passed away last year.

“I’m filling time, but in filling time you can do some good for something. I could sit at home and do nothing but it is worthwhile coming here,” he said.