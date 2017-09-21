‘I Got You Babe’

Pictured above and below are winners of our competition to see legendary British reggae band UB40 perform at Holkham Hall in Norfolk.

Above are Ray and Alison Digby and below is Tanya and Anthony Bruce.

UB40 winners

Tanya said: “It was an amazing day. Thank you so much for this opportunity. My mum was a diehard UB40 fan but unfortunately she passed away in January from cancer. It was a once in a lifetime gig for me and it was incredible.”