Hundreds of people at funeral of ‘great Romany ambassador’ Gordon Boswell

The funeral has taken place today of the founder of a museum in Spalding dedicated to gypsy and Romany culture and tradition.

Hundreds of people attended a service at St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding, to remember the life and legacy of Gordon Boswell who died suddenly at his home in the town on August 27, aged 76.

Donny and Lewis Boswell driver their brother's favourite horse and cart to the funeral service at St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson.

Mr Boswell was renowned for having set up the Gordon Boswell Romany Museum in Clay Lake, Spalding, in 1995, as well as having been honorary chairman of Spalding Rotary Club in 1988 and commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 2008.

The service was led by the Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, who said: “Gordon was very well-known in this town and he touched the lives of people across the country, as well as in many, different parts of the world.”

The service included a performance of the song Amazing Grace, sung by Jo Wheatley, a recording of The Lord’s Prayer sung by 2012 Britain’s Got Talent finalists Only Boys Aloud and a tribute from family friend Tom Walsh.

He said: “Gordon lived a full and varied life, with visitors to his museum often saying to him ‘it’s a nice little museum, Mr Boswell’.

Gordon Boswell who was made a Colonel of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2008.

“But he would always say ‘It’s not for me to say, it’s for other people to judge.

“It was great to know him and to have him as a friend, a great ambassador for English Romany and a true-hearted, kind, gypsy gentleman.”

Mr Bowsell is survived by his wife Margaret, children Lenda, Louise and Gordon, ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.