Hundreds call for measures on speeding traffic on Holbeach road

Nearly 600 people have signed a petition calling for the speed limit on a Holbeach road to be cut from 40mph to 30mph.

Parents and parish councillors want drivers using Spalding Road to be forced to slow down so that the risk to children walking to and from William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach can be eased.

Parish councillor Kelly Wilson, who is leading the campaign, warned the risk of accidents due to speeding “is only going to become worse” after work started on the new £4.8 million A17/A151 Peppermint Junction roundabout on Tuesday.

In an email to county highways officers, Coun Wilson said: “Local residents and I still consider Lincolnshire County Council to be completely disregarding the safety of children at William Stukeley Primary School due to the lack of safety measures outside it.

“If you were to make a site visit at collection times for the schoolchildren, you would see the dangers of dangerous parking, speeding vehicles and traffic queued along from the town’s traffic lights to an area way past the school.

“There is just one “Children Crossing” sign when travelling towards the west of the school, but it is now completely covered by trees and therefore not visible to motorists and anyone travelling east into Holbeach as it is on a corner where residents’ cars are parked and also a bus stop.

Imagine walking your young child to school along a small path, with no segregation between you and vehicles flying past at 45mph Coun Kelly Wilson, Holbeach Parish Council

“Some residents were unaware of a school having even been here for many years, whereas every other school in Holbeach and the surrounding areas has many school signs and also clear road markings for motorists.”

Coun Wilson went on to reveal the results of a “speed awarenss sign” put up in Holbeach last year which, according to her, showed that more than 2,100 vehicles travelled at between 45 and 85mph, in a 40mph speed limit zone.

The results mirror the finding of a two-week Speed Awareness Camera operation along Spalding Road, organised by Holbeach Parish Council two years ago, which showed that more than 2,000 vehicles had recorded speeds of up to 85mph.

Coun Wilson said: “Imagine living in Spalding Road, with cars and lorries flying past your house at 65mph - speeds only suitable for a motorway.

“Now imagine walking your young child to school along a small path, with no segregation between you and vehicles flying past at 45mph.

“This situation is only going to become worse with the Peppermint Junction works and new housing developments approved by South Holland District Council

A county highways spokesman said: “Speed limits are set in accordance with our speed management policy.

“But Coun Wilson’s concerns will be investigated and a full response sent to her in due course.”