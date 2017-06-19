House burglary in Sutton Bridge

Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a property on Kenzie Drive, Sutton Bridge, between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, June 15.

The offenders forced entry by smashing a patio door and stole cash and jewellery.

DC Nottidge of Spalding CID would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

You can report via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 288 of June 15 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

In an emergency always call 999