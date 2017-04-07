Horseshoe honour for Lord Porter

A locally-made horseshoe bearing the name of South Holland District Council Leader Gary Porter has taken pride of place on the walls of Oakham Castle, to mark a celebratory event.

Lord Porter was special guest at the historic venue on Saturday for ‘Rutland 20’, a series of events held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rutland regaining its status as an independent county.

As part of an ancient tradition, members of royalty and peers of the realm are asked to present a horseshoe to the Lord of the Manor on their first visit to the castle. Over 240 horseshoes are hung on the castle’s walls, with the oldest dating back to Edward IV’s visit in 1470.

Lord Porter’s horseshoe was made at Spalding Blacksmith’s museum Chain Bridge Forge and bears the name ‘Baron Porter of Spalding CBE 2017’. The horseshoe also features three tulips, which are included in Lord Porter’s Coat of Arms as a South Holland connection.

Lord Porter said: “The horseshoe looks magnificent and it’s a unique honour to have one made for me. Sharing wall space with royals is quite a privilege too.

“We’re very fortunate to have a working museum like Chain Bridge Forge on our doorstep making living history like this, I’d like to thank them for their time and effort.”

Geoff Taylor, from Chain Bridge Forge, said: “David Baynes, our blacksmith, enjoyed this unique challenge and is delighted to see it displayed in such prestigious surroundings.”

• Chain Bridge is based in High Street and is currently open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am until 2pm and every Sunday 11am until 3pm.