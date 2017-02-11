Hopes high for skate park site in Crowland

Plans for a new skate park in Crowland are gathering pace after a series of talks between parents and town leaders.

Support for a Crowland Skate Park Group, whose members are working on developing and funding the project, has been strongly backed by Crowland Parish Council whose chairman Coun David Ringham vowed that “it will happen”.

Coun David Ringham, chairman of Crowland Parish Council. Photo by David Lowndes. METP-12-07-16-DL863.

Coun Ringham said: “The provision of modern leisure facilities in Crowland is something that we’ve been concerned about for some time.

“But the cost of putting one in the town could be enormous so a small group has been formed and we are working with them to have surveys done and to get professional advice on the skate park project.

“The parish council thinks it’s important to work with people who are very interested in getting a skate park for Crowland and very optimistic that it will happen.”

Youngsters got a taste of what a skate park in Crowland might be when a mobile site was set up in Snowden Field car park in November 2015.

I think we’re making progress and things are looking more positive than negative Coun David Ringham, Chairman of Crowland Parish Council

Coun Ringham said: “I think we’re making progress and things are looking more positive than negative.”

Efforts to provide a skate park in Crowland go back at least five years when a petition was raised on social media calling for one to be built.

But interest grew stronger in 2015 when youngsters met with South Holland District Council members for Crowland, Couns Jim Astill and Angela Harrison, to organise a survey.

Coun David Ringham, chairman of Crowland Parish Council, said: “The three main issues with a skate park are location, cost and maintenance.

“Longevity is one thing and the site is another, but then there is the question of fundraising.”