Hopes and dreams realised as Spalding School of Dance move into new centre

Young dancers from across South Holland and south Lincolnshire have a new, purpose-built centre to improve their skills.

Spalding School of Dance opened its one-storey centre in Rangell Gate, Low Fulney, on Thursday after a three-year building programme since planning permission was granted by South Holland District Council.

Students are ready for their first classes at Spalding School of Dances brand new base in Low Fulney. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG231117-109TW.

More than 300 youngsters from Boston, Bourne and Wisbech, as well as Spalding, Long Sutton and surrounding villages, attend classes led by qualified dance instructor Claire Patman who started the school in October 1999, aged just 21.

Claire said: “The past six years have been a lot of hard work, determination and worry because I’ve wanted to give the dancers a new building to practice in, with the space and faciliities they deserve.

“The dance school has grown so much over the years and we have very talented and committed dancers, from two-year-olds up to school leavers and older, who both needed and deserved somewhere to dance as we had outgrown our previous premises in Horseshoe Road, Spalding.

“We had been there for 17 years before the growth of the school, along with the numbers of girls and boys now dancing in Spalding, meant that we needed new and bigger studios.

“Our dancers can now learn ballet, tap, modern, free jazz, hip hop and acro dance in purpose-built new studios with sprung flooring, ballet barres and professional mirrors.

“Watching our seniors dance on Thursday was the culmination of all my plans, hopes and dreams and I know that they love the new studios.

“I could see how much they enjoyed themselves and anyone interested in joining our classes, ideal for children who want to dance for fun or who would like a career in dance or the performing arts. can message us on the Spalding School of Dance Facebook page.”

