Homes plan for Quadring back on the agenda

Plans have been re-submitted for up to 34 homes to be built on land off St Margaret’s, Quadring.

South Holland District Council refused a previous application because there was sequentially preferable land in the village with “a lower probability of flooding”.

But the applicants’ agent, Kris Baxter, has told the council the site is within Flood Zone 1, which means a sequential test is not required.

