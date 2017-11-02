Holding out for a superhero and seeing off Slime!

Pupils at Holbeach Primary Academy transformed into superheroes for the day to put an end to Professor Slime’s dirty tricks.

The evil professor left signs around the school to make the children do what they shouldn’t, with the young superheroes from Years 1 and 2 deciding what action they should take instead.

Professor Slime was up to no good all day! Photo: SG121017-127TW

Teacher Stacy Clayton said “It was absolutely fantastic and the children got really involved with the day.”

In history lessons, the classes have been learning about real life heroes such as Rosa Parks, Florence Nightingale and Mary Seacole and have also learnt about the importance of healthy foods and have made pasta dishes and fruit smoothies.

“We had an obstacle course where the children had to use their own super senses to get through,” Stacy said.

As well as this day, throughout the first term, the classes have been learning about all things superhero, learning supehero poses in PE and making masks in design technology.

The heroes went above and beyond to stop the evil Professor Slime. Photo: SG121017-127TW

This half-term, the children are moving on to learning about their local community, being taught about the work of local heroes such as paramedics and firefighters and comparing Holbeach to other places like Lincoln and London,

Ash Class in their superhero costumes at Holbeach Primary Academy. Photo: SG121017-122TW

Elm Class in their superhero costumes. Photo: SG121017-123TW