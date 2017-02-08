Holbeach youngsters are forensic detectives

Pupils from Holbeach Primary Academy enjoyed playing detective for the day when they took part in a forensic science workshop.

The Year 5 and 6 children practiced their science skills in a scenario where a crime had been committed and it was their responsibility to work together to piece together the evidence.

Lewis checks for evidence

They had to tape off the crime scene to protect the evidence and clues were then identified, collected by tweezers into evidence bags, interpreted and analysed.

This included characterising fingerprints, investigating footprints, identifying fibres and investigating DNA.

They learnt many interesting facts such as everyone has a unique fingerprint, that not all surfaces may hold fingerprint evidence and that the tread of a footprint can show the weight of a suspect.

the young detectives were successful in presenting their evidence at the end of the session and had a great time solving the crime.

