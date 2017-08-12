Holbeach turns the tables on Internet shopping

Holbeach is turning the tables on the Internet retail boom by using online publicity to generate more town centre trade.

Facebook page The Holbeach Local has had more than 1,000 likes since it was set up and Tracey Carter, one of the prime movers behind a bid to boost trade in the town, is also emailing up to the minute retail news, with one bulletin tailor-made for traders and another for shoppers.

The Facebook page and email bulletins include details about new shops, special offers and great events in the town’s social calendar, as well as links to this newspaper’s coverage of success stories like the Holbeach Beer and Music Festival.

The town is being marketed under the ‘Love Holbeach’ banner, a brand set up by Holbeach Town Action Group, which involves key players such as Tracey.

She said: “I was at the food festival and I gave out 350 of the Love Holbeach stickers and was signing people up to the email list.”

Tracey says the online presence is about letting as many people as possible know about offers in the shops, as well as anything new, and creating a high profile brand.

She said: “Some of our businesses don’t use Facebook and some of them don’t use email.”

Tracey and fellow district councillors Nick Worth and Francis Biggadike funded an independent retail study. Results published in June saw a raft of ideas aired to take the town forward.

Retail expert Corin Birchall, managing director of Kerching, said then: “There are some fantastic businesses in Holbeach and some people are blinkered and they are just not seeing them.”

But his report also revealed millions were being spent elsewhere by Holbeach area residents.

