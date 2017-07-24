Holbeach tractor run was a family affair

A family of seven have organised a tractor run which raised more than a thousand pounds for the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

The day lasted from 10am until 4pm and saw nearly 50 tractors drive from Fleet Road Industrial Estate, across to Holbeach via Gedney Broadgate and Tyde St Mary, before finishing with a barbecue back where they had started.

The charity cheque is handed over.

Drivers were treated to three meals during the day with Christine Pearsall organising a bacon butty breakfast, a tea and cake break, and the barbecue after the run on Sunday, July 9.

She said: “There were people out on the roads and a few people came down to the half way stop. We raised a total of £1,020.83 and were really lucky because of how lovely the weather was.”

Christine’s son, Kevin Pearsall, said: “It was a success. There were 47 tractors taking part altogether. They were mostly vintage, but we had two modern tractors. There were Fergusons, David Browns, Fords.

“It was a £5 donation to enter and we had collection pots but we didn’t have many people donate along the way... tthey were too busy enjoying the tractors. I have five siblings who helped organise. So along with Mum and Dad there were eight of us putting the event together.”

Previously...

Moulton Tractor run raises more than £890 for village mill

Holbeach to Hunstanton vintage tractor rally

Holbeach St Johns tractor run made £940 for Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support