Holbeach Town and Country Fayre was a real scorcher

Brilliant sunshine and sizzling temperatures saw 1,500 people enjoying Holbeach Town and Country Fayre at the weekend.

Show secretary Annabel Newell said: “We had hundreds and hundreds more than we ever imagined. By Saturday lunchtime, we made more on the gate than we made for the whole weekend last year.”

Temperatures soared above 35C, making it dry underfoot in contrast to last year’s rain-soaked conditions.

The event attracted two fly-pasts by aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Annabel said: “We had a Hurricane on Saturday and a Spitfire on Sunday. It was brilliant they were able to make it.”

The fayre featured attractions including the World Cabbage Hurling Championships, which was marshalled by Spalding Young Farmers, as well as static displays and parades of classic tractors, cars and bikes.

There were craft and trade stalls and a dog show.

Annabel said: “I think the highlights in the ring were the Spalding Marching Ambassadors and the R&B Dance Academy.”

This was the 23rd annual show and organisers are already thinking of ways they can make it more spectacular for the 25th anniversary.

• Annabel thanked all of the hard working members of the team that made the show a success as well as the people who supported the event.