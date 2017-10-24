Holbeach teenager wins through to Crufts

A teenager is celebrating a competition win that takes her to Crufts in March.

University Academy Holbeach sixth former Bobbi Shepherd (16) won the over-12 groom through class at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Groomer of the Year competition at Eukanuba Discover Dogs on Saturday.

Bobbi took part in the competition with her 15-year-old German Spitz Klein Flora.

She said: “It was her first grooming competition and she behaved really well.

“I just love Crufts, I’ve been going since I was six. Last year I was reserve groomer of the year. I’ve also been reserve handler and won my class but I’ve never got the top handling or grooming prize. I would love to get one this year at Crufts.”

YKC chairman Gerald King said: “Well done to Bobbi – it was a tough competition and she performed really well.”

