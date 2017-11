Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a fire in Holbeach St Johns this morning (Monday).

Crews from Holbeach, Spalding, Long Sutton and Wisbech attended the blaze in Jekils Bank at 10.34am where a domestic garage fire had spread to a shed and fencing.

They extinguished the fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one main jet. The cause was accidental.