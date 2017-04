Staff at QD Stores, Holbeach, raised £75.85 for Brain Tumour Research by wearing pink top hats and baseball caps to work.

Store supervisor Matthew Cambridge said seeing the staff in funny hats got “customers laughing” and “asking about the charity”.

Our picture shows Matthew with Emily Newton and Lesley Ziane on the fundraising day, which is organised nationally by the QD Stores Group who raised more than £42,000 through JustGiving.