Holbeach Primary Academy pupils in sports day fun

Budding sports stars at Holbeach Primary Academy had their own version of the decathlon.

Around 120 youngsters tested their skills at ten different challenges during the Key Stage 1 sports day.

Hula hoop fun at the Key Stage 1 sports day. SG030717-100TW

Hula hooping, football dribbling, skipping, hop scotch and bean bag balancing were just some of the challenges faced by the children, who were divided into ten multi-age teams from reception upwards.

Nimble youngsters showed they were more than a match for the different skills and the field was filled with smiling faces.

Following the ten station challenge, youngsters headed off to the athletics track for some traditional sprint races.

Races were held for each year group, with competitions for girls and boys.

Parents and friends were there to cheer on the pupils as they competed for the honours.

The sports day was blessed with sunshine but everyone had the perfect opportunity to keep cool as Holbeach-based Laddies Ice Cream were there to serve some of their famous ices to competitors and spectators.

Year 1 and 2 class teacher Natalie Palmer said: “We didn’t have an overall winner.

“Children who came first, second or third in a race were given a 1, 2 or 3 sticker. All of the children received a sports sticker for taking part.”

