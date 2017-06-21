Holbeach Primary Academy hits new heights

Principal Sue Boor feels that since becoming an academy her school is stronger than ever.

And that shows in the results of Holbeach Primary Academy’s recent Ofsted of ‘Good’ as it is no longer a school that ‘Requires Improvement.’

The next step for us is to work towards outstanding. Principal Sue Boor

Sue says it’s down to the hard work of children, staff, the support of the parents and having a great team working with her.

In the first Ofsted since the school became an academy in September 2014, inspectors have rated it good in all areas.

Mrs Boor told the Spalding Guardian: “We are really pleased. They have endorsed what we know about the school.

“Because we are child-centred it was nice to read that the good behaviour was highlighted and the children’s good attitudes towards learning. It was a solid good in all areas. We are just so proud of the children.

“I suppose because we became an academy we are particularly pleased. We have waited quite a while for Ofsted.”

In the school’s last Ofsted in 2013 before it became an academy, inspectors said it was a caring school and had many strengths, but noted areas that meant overall it ‘required improvement.’

Mrs Boor added: “In 2013 the new curriculum came in and we have had three years to embed that.

“We have a new governing body because we became an academy. We are also part of Lincoln University (University Academy Holbeach) and they are all about raising the aspiration of pupils, and we are linked with Gosberton House Academy. It is all about working together.

“We also have a very good CEO (Andy Breckon) and chair of governors Jenny Worth.

“We just showed Ofsted what we normally do.

“The next step for us is to work towards outstanding.”