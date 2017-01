Carter’s Park in Holbeach will be closed all day tomorrow (Friday) for maintenance and building work to take place.

Holbeach Parish Council has confirmed that “heavy construction equipment” will be operating in the park during the day.

The park will be closed for the health and safety of the public and Coun Paul Foyster, chairman of the parish council’s parks committee, said: “We regret the short notice but it will be a busy day.”