HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: New picnic bench for Carter’s Park

A new picnic bench will be in Carter’s Park soon after parish councillors agreed to buy one for at least £145.

It follows the popularity of a picnic bench put outside All Saints Church by Holbeach in Bloom volunteers.

Coun Paul Foyster, parish council vice chairman, said: “I’d like an agreement in principal for at least one picnic bench for Carter’s Park.

Meanwhile, Holbeach families unable to afford headstones for their loved ones buried at Hall Gate Cemetery could soon be able to add their names to a memorial wall.

Coun Kay Piccaver, chairman of the cemeteries committee, revealed that talks with Lincolnshire Co-op to help fund the memorial wall had been positive, but no decision has been made on a cost.