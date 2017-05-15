HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: New chairman elected with eyes on town’s needs

An influx of new shops and a “proper medical centre” are two of the priorities for the next chairman of Holbeach Parish Council.

During its annual general meeting last Monday, Coun Martin Howard was elected to carry out the role for the coming year.

I’d also like to see more shops coming to the town and the NHS gets its act together so that Holbeach can have a proper medical centre Coun Martin Howard, chairman, Holbeach Parish Council

Having been vice chairman for the past two years, Coun Howard succeeds Coun Isobel Hutchinson who was elected chairman in May 2015.

Coun Howard said: “It’s always an honour to serve your town so it’s a privilege for me to be in that position.

“Isobel is a hard act to follow but the biggest thing for Holbeach is the alteration to Peppermint Junction.

“I’d also like to see more shops coming to the town and the NHS gets its act together so that Holbeach can have a proper medical centre.”

Working alongside Coun Howard will be new vice chairman Coun Paul Foyster who said: ”I’m looking forward to working with Martin Howard and a good council that has some younger people, relatively fresh faces.

“Hopefully, we should make some progress after the chairmanship of Isobel who has done a good job and who will be a big help as chairman of the properties’ committee.