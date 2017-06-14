HOLBEACH PARISH COUNCIL: Grass cutting deal with district council settled

Holbeach Parish Council is the latest authority to agree a deal over the cutting of grass verges in the area.

Council members unanimously accepted an offer of at least seven cuts over the next ten months from South Holland District Council, at a cost of nearly £4,800.

But councillors also gave themselves the option of looking for a cheaper deal elsewhere by voting to review the district council’s contract next year.

Coun Isobel Hutchinson, ex-parish council chairman, said: “Personally, I don’t like the idea of us paying for it.

“But as we know, everything else (council budgets) is being cut and if we don’t get the grass sorted out, we’ll be dithering about while the grass grows higher.

“We need to get it done this year, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll use the district council again next season.

“The council can agree to it now and then review it before the next grass cutting season.”

Holbeach followed The Moultons Parish Council who accepted a grass cutting bill of nearly £514 last week.

• An appeal for improved or clearer road signs outside William Stukeley Primary School is to be put in by parish councillors. Fears that drivers along Spalding Road are unable to see the signs because of overhanging trees were raised by Coun Kelly Wilson.

She said: “You can’t tell that a school is there and I just think it’s very dangerous not to have signs that are visible.”