Holbeach Parish Council calls for action to stop A151 traffic headache

Holbeach Parish Council wants action to stop HGVs using the town as a short cut to the A17 while work on the A151/A17 continues.

Complaints have grown about “horrendous” traffic problems in Holbeach town centre which drivers are using to reach the A17 while Welbourne Lane South (A151) is shut for roadworks at Peppermint Junction.

At present, the traffic through High Street is very heavy, there are often long queues at the Market Hill traffic lights during peak times and HGVs are more numerous Coun Paul Foyster, parish and district councillor for Holbeach

During August’s parish council meeting on Monday, Coun Emma Armiger said: “The amount of traffic using East Elloe Avenue as a short cut (to the A17) is horrendous.

“I think that, as a council, we should be seen to be doing something.”

Coun Paul Foyster, parish and district councillor for Holbeach, said: “When the consultation regarding the Peppermint Junction oundabout took place, we were told that there would be minimal disruption to the town centre and that the A17 would remain open during construction work.

“At present, the traffic through High Street is very heavy, there are often long queues at the Market Hill traffic lights during peak times and HGVs are more numerous.

“This has a detrimental effect on properties, business and pedestrians as the air stinks of fumes.

“I’m worried that when the schools return after the holidays, people will be at risk.”

Parish councillors agreed to write to county highways officers to call for a weight restriction through Holbeach after the roadworks end on September 4.

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “The signage is designed to direct people to the official diversion route which we would encourage motorists to follow.

“However, we have put out additional signage informing HGV drivers that continue toward Holbeach, regardless of the fact that the minor roads there are not suitable for their vehicles.”

