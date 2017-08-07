Holbeach musician David retires after 50 years

A Holbeach musician who has played in a dozen bands over a 50-year period will lay down his guitar and retire after two more charity gigs.

David Stubbs (67), formed his first band “Purple Haze” in 1966 when he was just 16 years old.

Teenager David Stubbs (left) playing guitar with Purple Haze at their first gig in 1966. Photo supplied.

Now 51 years later, ill health, including arthritis in his fingers, plus cancer, has left David unable to continue playing.

David, said: “I first started playing about 50 years ago. I started playing when I was 16. I used to work in Moulton and we formed a band there called Purple Haze. We were together for several years and played with the top bands in those days. Then when that packed up I played with different people.

“I’ve made a lot of friends. It was great in the older days, you’d be playing with names like Peter Frampton, but now it’s different and we just do the odd pub gig.

“My day job was an engineer. The music was only a part-time thing that never made any money but you meet so many people and there’s no age limit. I gigged with 17- and 18-year-olds and everyone enjoyed it.

“In the early days, we had chances to tour in Germany and all sorts, but were settling down at the time and we never took it up.

“It was a big thing then to go to Germany because that’s where all the big bands went. We had the chance to go, but we never took it up.”

David was a guitar player throughout most of his music career, until he developed arthritis in his fingers and found comfort playing the bass.

He continued: “I play bass, but I played guitar for years. I’m not playing anything hardly now beause I have arthritis in my fingers. People say I’ve been struggling to play for years.

“My last band was a little band called Bad Penny. Since I left they’ve been called Jerry’s Babes.

“My favourite band was the one I started with, Purple Haze, and I think my career highlight was when we did a reunion gig to raise money for Holbeach Hospital.

“We put tickets on sale and they were sold out in a week. I saw people I hadn’t seen for years.

“You make loads and loads of friends who still keep in touch. I had a drummer who now lives in New Zealand and we just got in contact over Facebook. It’s a community and it’s nice really.”

The bassist will play two final gigs at the Holbeach Beer and Music Festival and The Swan in Moulton on Sunday, August 20 at 4pm.

David will be raising money for the Teenage Cancer Charity at The Swan gig to ‘give something back’ after the charity helped his son when he suffered from cancer.

