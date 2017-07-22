Holbeach markets set for long stay in car park

Holbeach’s Thursday and Saturday markets are set to stay at Boston Road South car park after an 18-month trial, it has been confirmed.

The move from High Street will be finalised in a report to be published by South Holland District Council later this summer after talks with shoppers and traders about the markets’ permanent relocation from High Street.

At least 350 people gave their views on where the markets should be as part of a three-month public consultation which also involved the futures of Boston Road South and Park Road car parks.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, the district council’s portfolio holder for place, said: “Due to the concerns about the long-term viability of the market, based on a reducing number of traders, we commenced a trial of relocating it to Boston Road South car park.

“This resulted in an increase in trade and footfall to the market on Thursdays.

“However, we acknowledge that Saturday markets across the district continue to suffer due to nearby competition.

“Following public support for the move, through face-to-face and online consultations combined with the improved performance of the market on Thursdays, it has been determined that it will become a permanent move.”

In a separate move, the district council has also decided to keep the entrances to both Boston Road South and Park Road car parks open.

Coun Gambba-Jones said: “The district council is pleased to confirm that sufficient funding has been found, enabling the car park to be divided equally using bollards.

“This will permit the barrier on Holbeach Road to be reopened, whilst continuing to prevent the car park access road being used as a ‘rat run’.

“A further benefit to the division, will be an increase in the number car parking spaces available overall.”