Holbeach Hub Easter Celebration drew the crowds

Between 800-900 people had an amazing time on Saturday at the Holbeach Hub Easter Celebration Day.

The Easter Bunny from Xtra Mile Entertainments, Terry the Paper Wizard, a magnificent buffet and the chance to take part in a variety of crafts were just some of the attractions.

Organiser Tracey Carter, one of the district councillors for Holbeach, applied for grants to stage the event, which meant everything was free, and good causes like the Scouts had opportunities to make money by running stalls.

“It was absolutely superb,” said Tracey. “It was a really good success.”

The crafts kept children busy with activities like creating mosaics.

“Whatever they made, they were able to take it home with them,” said Tracey.

There was also an Easter egg hunt.

Tracey said: “It was a lovely atmosphere. The children that were there were an absolute pleasure, all really well behaved.

“It was a positive, community day.”

Tracey with her mum Sandra Carter, sister Sharon Carter and volunteer Ricky Crane decorated the hall.

Tracey said: “I just want to thank all of the volunteers for their hard work and also all of the people who supported us on the day.

“The whole day was really positive.”

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for more pictures.