Holbeach hotel stripped of licence

The Chequers Hotel in Holbeach has lost its premises licence following a hearing in Spalding this morning (Thursday).

Members of South Holland District Council’s licensing panel made the decision after delivering a damning indictment against the couple who own the High Street premises, who did not attend the hearing.

In its decision notice, the panel said: “We believe that those running the premises have little or no regard for the authorities and no intention of complying in full with the Licensing Act and the conditions upon the licence.

“There are no conditions that could be offered that would satisfy the panel that it would be appropraite to promote licensing objectives by the imposition of licensing conditions.

“Having considered the steps that are appropraite for the promotion of the licensing objectives, we believe the only option is to revoke the licence.”

The panel – chaired by Coun Angela Harrison and made up of Coun Anthony Casson and Coun Angela Newton – heard the explanations given to the police by the premises licence holder, but no representative attended the hearing.

They said “it did not appear likely that any goods, either tobacco or alcohol, were solely for the personal use of Mr Andrews”.

The notice went on to say that it was all the more surprising that conditions had not been complied with considering the premises had been subject to a previous review.

It was of particular concern that breaches of the premises licence pointed out on August 17 were not rectified when the police visited in September, and that the same breaches were just as evident when authorities visited on November 30.

The couple have the right to appeal to the Magistrates’ Court within 21 days.