Holbeach Food Festival back for a fourth year – but at a new location

Holbeach will be holding its fourth annual food festival on Saturday but at a new venue – Carter’s Park, in the centre of the town.

This year’s show, which is from 10am to 4pm, sees over 30 stalls and welcomes for the first time Deeping Fudge and Fen Spirits who have toffee vodka and a range of flavoured gins.

The Country Kitchen will also be there and Tesco will be offering fruit kebabs for children and promoting their Bags of Help scheme which support local projects.

Holbeach Primary Academy will also be tempting the crowds with their fabulous barbecue.

Returning will be old favourites Bakkavor Pizzas, DGM Growers, Saints and Sinners, Berberis House Apiary, Laddies Ices and Old Fashioned Sweets with their vintage van, along with the ever-popular Shaun Taylor with the Old Exchange Bar and Churchill Ciders to help swill down the food.

South Holland District Council will be on hand to offer advice on food health and safety and community development along with Holbeach Fire and Rescue who will be putting in an appearance and providing advice on kitchen fires during the afternoon.

Coun Nick Worth, event organiser, said: “It is great to have a number of local producers and retailers showing off their products. Why not visit the shops in town at the same time?

“Thanks to Holbeach Parish Council and particularly Tony Walker and Coun Foyster for their help in making this run as smoothly as possible. It will be a great family day out and save some mums some cooking!”